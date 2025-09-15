BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBR. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and sold 11,200 shares worth $638,640. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

