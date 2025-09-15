BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $509.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.62. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

