Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,737 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,702,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

