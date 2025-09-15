Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $111.93

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.9286.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7%

AEP opened at $109.46 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

