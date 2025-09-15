Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $8.50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $786.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.95. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.