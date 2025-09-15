Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,900 ($66.44) and last traded at GBX 4,878.35 ($66.15), with a volume of 1715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,865 ($65.97).

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,835.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,809.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,819 per share, with a total value of £50,021.22. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

