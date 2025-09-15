Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.