Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLAGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 442,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,007,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.11 million, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

