Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $701,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $509.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.55 and a 200-day moving average of $454.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

