Cohu, Inc. $COHU Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 585,234 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 101.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 237,084 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 60.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 426,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 161,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Down 2.8%

COHU opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $963.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

About Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

