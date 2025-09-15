Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 228,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 503,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
