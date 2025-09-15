Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stake Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $139.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $139.45 and a 12-month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.