Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 391,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 195,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $139.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $139.45 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CJS Securities decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

