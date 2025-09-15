Contrasting Cemex (NYSE:CX) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) and ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex and ReTo Eco-Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex 9.61% 6.89% 3.18% ReTo Eco-Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cemex and ReTo Eco-Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex 1 4 4 0 2.33 ReTo Eco-Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Cemex presently has a consensus target price of $9.02, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Cemex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cemex is more favorable than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Cemex has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReTo Eco-Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Cemex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of ReTo Eco-Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cemex and ReTo Eco-Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex $16.20 billion 0.84 $939.00 million $1.02 9.20 ReTo Eco-Solutions $1.83 million 6.19 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Cemex has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions.

Summary

Cemex beats ReTo Eco-Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemex

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products. It also provides crushed stone, sand, gravel, and recycled concrete products; performance materials, such as admixtures, mortars, special mortars, and asphalt; and waste management services comprising municipal and industrial, construction, demolition and excavation, and alternative raw materials. In addition, the company construction related services, including logistics and transportation, retail, pavement services, design and engineering, and others; and industrial construction products consist of precast components, 2D panels, 3D modules, and complete structures. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls. It also offers construction materials manufacturing equipment, such as automated production equipment with hydraulic integration in China, South Asia, North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. In addition, the company undertakes municipal construction projects, including sponge city projects. Further, it offers roadside assistance services, including towing, jump start, tire change, automobile repair services, and other services; and provision of designs, develops, and sells customized software solutions, such as logistics management system, retail management system, fleet management system, and vehicle rental management system. Additionally, the company provides parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for environmental protection projects. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

