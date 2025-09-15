Contrasting SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60%

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 24.01 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.25 SANUWAVE Health $39.19 million 8.08 -$25.81 million ($8.25) -4.48

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats PetVivo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

