Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.