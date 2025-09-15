COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.