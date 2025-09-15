COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

