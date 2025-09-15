CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Sold by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 409,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 127,086 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

