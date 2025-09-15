Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.9%

Datadog stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.01, a P/E/G ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,911.45. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,619 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,689,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,753,236.35. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,455 shares of company stock worth $183,338,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.