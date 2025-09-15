Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.40 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 1658331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.31 ($2.43).

Deliveroo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17,940.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.40.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Deliveroo had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deliveroo plc will post 4.037325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 178,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as around 130,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.