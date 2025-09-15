Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.24), with a volume of 2227395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.25).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £887.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,389.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,633 shares of company stock valued at $12,422,739. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

