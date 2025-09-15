Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

