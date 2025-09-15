Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,929,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT opened at $509.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.51. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.53 and a fifty-two week high of $510.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.