Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 486,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,870,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,208,000 after buying an additional 675,787 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ENB opened at $49.11 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.