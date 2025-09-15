Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

ENB stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.2% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

