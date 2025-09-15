EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $6,486,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

