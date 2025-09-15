EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of EPR opened at $58.53 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,587.95. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 553,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 29.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,693,000 after purchasing an additional 348,908 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

