Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 918.17 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 908 ($12.31), with a volume of 11555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909 ($12.33).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £586.05 million, a P/E ratio of 955.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 764.13.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.

