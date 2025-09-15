Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 918.17 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 908 ($12.31), with a volume of 11555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 909 ($12.33).
Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £586.05 million, a P/E ratio of 955.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 843.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 764.13.
About Fidelity Emerging Markets
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Emerging Markets
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Best Bang For Your Buck? 2 Bargain Stocks with 30%+ Upside
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Football Season Is Here and DraftKings Stock Is Surging
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- RH Stock Slides After Mixed Earnings and Tariff Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.