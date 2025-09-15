Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 944,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $36.77 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

