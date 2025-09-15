Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

