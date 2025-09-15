Financial Survey: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) vs. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Freshpet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $25.85 billion 1.20 $2.74 billion ($4.49) -5.82 Freshpet $975.18 million 2.74 $46.92 million $0.67 81.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Kraft Heinz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshpet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.2% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz -20.83% 7.40% 4.01% Freshpet 3.23% 4.82% 3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kraft Heinz and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 2 17 0 0 1.89 Freshpet 1 6 8 0 2.47

Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus target price of $29.76, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Freshpet has a consensus target price of $108.07, suggesting a potential upside of 97.14%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Kraft Heinz.

Summary

Freshpet beats Kraft Heinz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.