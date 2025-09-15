First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,102 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 454,579 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ingevity Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

