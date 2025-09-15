First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 379 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.33 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

