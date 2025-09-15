First Hawaiian Bank Buys 169 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $788.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $822.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

