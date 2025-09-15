First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,709 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 381,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Fortinet by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

