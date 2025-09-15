First Hawaiian Bank Buys 213 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Everest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.3%

EG stock opened at $349.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.98.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.14.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

