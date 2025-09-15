First Hawaiian Bank Buys 583 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Standex International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Standex International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Standex International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Standex International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Trading Down 2.0%

SXI stock opened at $204.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Profile



Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

