First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,588,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $67.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.