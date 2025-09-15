First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,169,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FE opened at $43.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

