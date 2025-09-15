First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $86.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

