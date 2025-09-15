First Hawaiian Bank Has $481,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,134,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 630.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 303,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17,179.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 142,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47,286.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

