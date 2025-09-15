First Hawaiian Bank Has $492,000 Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $141.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.