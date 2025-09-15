First Hawaiian Bank Has $560,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 352,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Down 2.2%

INTC opened at $24.08 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.