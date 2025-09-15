First Hawaiian Bank Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

PHYS opened at $28.04 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

