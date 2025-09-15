First Hawaiian Bank Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.27%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $4,082,002. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

