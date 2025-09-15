First Hawaiian Bank Has $755,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,312,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.7%
Motorola Solutions stock opened at $481.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82.
Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,493 shares of company stock worth $92,673,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
