First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after buying an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Airbnb by 86.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after buying an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $74,976.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,669.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $188,798,155. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.