First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trex by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 233,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

