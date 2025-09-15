First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $476,000 Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $200.40 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

