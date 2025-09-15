First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $484,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $124.07 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $115.68 and a one year high of $225.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.